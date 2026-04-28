Puja thali & viral lotus moment: Why PM Modi offered prayers at Thanthania Kalibari

In this image released on April 26, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at 'Thanthania Kalibari' amid the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata. (Photo: narendramodi.in via PTI)

The Thanthania Kalibari temple in north Kolkata made headlines on Sunday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, currently in West Bengal for election campaign, offered flowers to the deity here.

Famous among the Bengalis, Goddess Kali is worshipped here as ‘Siddheswari Kali’. PM Modi paid obeisance at the temple shortly before holding a roadshow in the area ahead of the phase-2 of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

In a now-viral video, the PM was seen buying flowers from a shop outside the temple. Raju Maity, 37, whose family originally hails from Khejuri in Purba Medinipur has been running the shop for three generations, shared: “He (PM Modi) did not talk, he only asked me to make a ‘dali’ for the puja. We know all that is offered here, so I made a thali with ‘jaba’ (hibiscus), ‘rajnigandha’ (tuberose) and ‘padmo’ (lotus) flowers. He paid me three hundred rupees.”