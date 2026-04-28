Puja thali & viral lotus moment: Why PM Modi offered prayers at Thanthania Kalibari

4 min readKolkataUpdated: Apr 28, 2026 08:46 AM IST
In this image released on April 26, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at 'Thanthania Kalibari' amid the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata. (Photo: narendramodi.in via PTI)
The Thanthania Kalibari temple in north Kolkata made headlines on Sunday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, currently in West Bengal for election campaign, offered flowers to the deity here.
Famous among the Bengalis, Goddess Kali is worshipped here as ‘Siddheswari Kali’. PM Modi paid obeisance at the temple shortly before holding a roadshow in the area ahead of the phase-2 of the West Bengal Assembly elections.
In a now-viral video, the PM was seen buying flowers from a shop outside the temple. Raju Maity, 37, whose family originally hails from Khejuri in Purba Medinipur has been running the shop for three generations, shared: “He (PM Modi) did not talk, he only asked me to make a ‘dali’ for the puja. We know all that is offered here, so I made a thali with ‘jaba’ (hibiscus), ‘rajnigandha’ (tuberose) and ‘padmo’ (lotus) flowers. He paid me three hundred rupees.”
PM Modi also bought sweets from another shop next to the temple. The owner of the sweet shop, Shambhu Adak said, “He bought ‘khirer pyara’ sweets worth Rs 200. After getting the sweets, he said, ‘bhalo theko’ (stay well).”
During his election rally later in the day, PM Modi described the shrine as closely connected to the cultural fabric of West Bengal.
The Thanthania Kalibari temple in north Kolkata. (Express Photo: Partha Paul)
Earlier in December, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also prayed at the Thanthania Kalibari temple. Notably, to counter the Trinamool Congress party’s allegations of the saffron party being “anti-Bengali”, the BJP leaders have now started chanting “Jai Maa Kali” along with their usual religious slogan of “Jai Shri Ram”. On the occasion of the Bengali New Year’s Day, three BJP leaders, Tapas Roy, Suvendu Adhikari and Bijay Ojha, had visited the Firangi Kalibari temple, as well.
A temple rooted in history & rituals
While the exact recorded history of Thanthania Kalibari remains debated, like many old temples, a plaque on the top of the temple dates the shrine back to around 1703 AD.
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It is believed that Udaynarayan, a ‘brahmachari’ (celibate) priest of the tantric order, had settled on an earthen mound in the area, and established a Kali idol seated atop five human skills, referred to as the ‘panchamundi asan’. After his death, a Brahmin of Haldar caste took over as the priest here, and a temple was subsequently erected at the place.
A marble plaque inside the temple credits the erection of the temple to one Babu Shankar Chandra Ghosh in the early 1800s.
It is said that the region was once covered in dense vegetation and frequented by dacoits. To warn the nearby settlements, a bell was installed in the region, and it was rung when dacoits attacked. Locals believe it was the ‘than, than’ sound emanating from the bell which gave the place its name, Thanthania. It may be noted that the historical Maratha Ditch, built to keep the Maratha raiders or ‘bargis’ away, was not far from the temple.
Another interesting ritual at the temple is the practice of offering ‘daab chingri’ — a Bengali prawn dish cooked in coconut — to the deity. Adak, the sweet shop owner, said that the tradition is believed to be started by spiritual leader Ramakrishna Paramhansa.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More