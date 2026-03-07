Publish supplementary rolls with status of ‘adjudication’ cases: Abhishek Banerjee writes to CEC, CEO

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday wrote a letter to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal seeking publication of the supplementary electoral rolls with the status of SIR adjudication cases on a day-to-day basis.
“In view of the directions issued by the Hon’ble Supreme Court, certain issues of transparency and procedural compliance arise in relation to the publication of the electoral rolls and are respectfully placed before you…a communication ought to have clearly indicated that, in addition to the final electoral roll dated 28 February 2026, supplementary electoral roll(s) would be prepared and published on a daily basis in accordance with the judicial directions,” Banerjee wrote.
“As per the communication by the Hon’ble Supreme Court, it should be mentioned in the notification that all these electors being included through daily supplementary rolls should be considered as the part of final electoral roll for the 2026 assembly elections. The Hon’ble Supreme Court has directed that the supplementary electoral rolls incorporating the outcomes of adjudication must be published on a daily basis so as to ensure transparency and enable voters and stakeholders to remain informed of the status of claims and objections. These supplementary rolls are required to reflect the outcomes of adjudications undertaken by the competent judicial authorities dealing with claims, objections, and discrepancies relating to the inclusion or exclusion of electors,” he wrote.
“It is understood that a dedicated portal has been created for the Judicial Officers where verification details and adjudication records are being uploaded. However, no corresponding public disclosure, consolidated report, or accessible publication is currently being made available by the Election Commission for public scrutiny,” he added.
“In the absence of such transparency, voters, political parties, and other stakeholders are unable to ascertain the status of pending cases or the decisions rendered thereon. This lack of visibility not only undermines the transparency of the process but also runs contrary to the spirit and explicit directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court. The non-publication or delayed publication of supplementary electoral roll(s) is therefore likely to create widespread uncertainty and anxiety among voters whose cases remain under adjudication,” Banerjee added.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More