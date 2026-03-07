Publish supplementary rolls with status of ‘adjudication’ cases: Abhishek Banerjee writes to CEC, CEO

"This lack of visibility not only undermines the transparency of the process but also runs contrary to the spirit and explicit directions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court," Abhishek Banerjee said.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday wrote a letter to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal seeking publication of the supplementary electoral rolls with the status of SIR adjudication cases on a day-to-day basis.

“In view of the directions issued by the Hon’ble Supreme Court, certain issues of transparency and procedural compliance arise in relation to the publication of the electoral rolls and are respectfully placed before you…a communication ought to have clearly indicated that, in addition to the final electoral roll dated 28 February 2026, supplementary electoral roll(s) would be prepared and published on a daily basis in accordance with the judicial directions,” Banerjee wrote.