Kolkata: Public platform to ‘promote inter-faith marriages’

Hindu Samhati president Debtanu Bhattacharya said, “We don’t try to stop a marriage, but we campaign against love jihad…However, our campaign is restricted to only creating awareness… We do not break the law.” (Representational Image) Hindu Samhati president Debtanu Bhattacharya said, “We don’t try to stop a marriage, but we campaign against love jihad…However, our campaign is restricted to only creating awareness… We do not break the law.” (Representational Image)

A civil society platform called ‘Sanhati Abhijan – Campaign for People’s Unity’ has decided to promote inter-faith marriages and provide support to inter-faith couples facing opposition from some religious groups.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a member of the platform, Kasturi Basu, said, “We will open a platform for couples who face such atrocities at the hands of religious outfits…We got reports that some organisations are preventing inter-faith marriages in Uttar Pradesh either by threats or by using force… If people here face such a situation, we will give them support and bring them justice.”

This platform had recently launched a campaign titled ‘Open A Door’ to create awareness about discrimination faced by members of minority communities while trying to find accommodation.

Hindu Samhati president Debtanu Bhattacharya said, “We don’t try to stop a marriage, but we campaign against love jihad…However, our campaign is restricted to only creating awareness… We do not break the law.”

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App