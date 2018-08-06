Kolkata: Public platform to ‘promote inter-faith marriages’

A civil society platform called ‘Sanhati Abhijan – Campaign for People’s Unity’ has decided to promote inter-faith marriages and provide support to inter-faith couples facing opposition from some religious groups.
Speaking to The Indian Express, a member of the platform, Kasturi Basu, said, “We will open a platform for couples who face such atrocities at the hands of religious outfits…We got reports that some organisations are preventing inter-faith marriages in Uttar Pradesh either by threats or by using force… If people here face such a situation, we will give them support and bring them justice.”
This platform had recently launched a campaign titled ‘Open A Door’ to create awareness about discrimination faced by members of minority communities while trying to find accommodation.
Hindu Samhati president Debtanu Bhattacharya said, “We don’t try to stop a marriage, but we campaign against love jihad…However, our campaign is restricted to only creating awareness… We do not break the law.”
