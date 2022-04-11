‘Provocative’ speech at rally triggers tension in Howrah

Communal tension prevailed in Shibpur area of West Bengal’s Howrah city on Sunday after a purported provocative speech was made during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally.

The police, however, were able to control the situation.

According to sources, the members of two communities hurled stones at each other when the rally reached near Panchsheel Apartments around 5 pm. The tension escalated when the rally moved towards Mullick Fatak and Fazir Bazar. Some police personnel and members of the public were injured, it is learnt.

The cops used batons to disperse the crowd engaged in pelting of stones, officials said. A few police bikes were set on fire with some people even receiving serious injuries. Those injured were taken to hospital for treatment.

A contingent of Rapid Action Force (RAF) was deployed to help the local police. Soon the incident, photos and videos of the incident were circulated on social media. The police appealed to people to maintain peace.

“We are making efforts for maintaining peace in the city. All are requested to show utmost restraint and discretion while posting anything on social media. They should abstain from spreading rumours about the Shibpur rally. Do not to post anything which could disturb social harmony as one could be prosecuted under law,” Howrah city police posted on official social media page.

The VHP took out hundreds of rallies or shobha yatras across West Bengal on Ram Navami. In the wake of the pandemic, mass gatherings on Ram Navami remained cancelled for two years.