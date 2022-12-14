Provide security to workers conducting PMAY survey, West Bengal chief secretary directs police

After receiving complaints from several districts about panchayat and Integrated Child Development Services (Anganwadi) workers facing “harassment” while conducting a survey on PM Awas Yojana (PMAY), state chief secretary HK Dwivedi on Tuesday held a meeting and directed police to provide security to such workers.

According to sources with the state secretariat, the chief secretary has made it clear that those with pucca houses will be left out of the list of beneficiaries for the welfare scheme.

The chief secretary on Tuesday held an emergency meeting with district magistrates and additional district magistrates, in charge of the implementation of the scheme, to review the progress of the work. The meeting was held after the administration received “complaints about the implementation of the scheme”. It also received complaints from ICDS and panchayat workers about harassment from local ruling party leaders for not including names in the list of beneficiaries which were recommended by them. On Saturday last, an inspection was held across the state to find out the status of the work.

Sources said the chief secretary expressed his displeasure at the progress report from several districts, including South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Malda, Murshidabad, Cooch Behar and Hooghly.

After going through the complaints, the chief secretary asked the district administration and state police to provide security to ICDS workers, who have been tasked with conducting the survey.

It has been learnt that he issued a warning to some of the districts if the matter is not addressed immediately.

It was also said at the meeting that preference should be given to those who don’t have pucca houses, and if anyone with a pucca house has made it to the list, then his name must be removed.