Provide jobs to 54 more candidates, HC tells primary education board

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) to appoint 54 candidates for teaching jobs by September 28.

The Single Bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay ordered the primary board to give appointments to those 54 candidates who emerged successful in the 2020 Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) following the addition of numbers to their mark sheets after the board admitted their gaffe by printing wrong questions that the candidates had to attempt.

The 54 candidates should be enrolled in jobs as successful candidates, ordered the bench.

Justice Gangopadhyay had on Monday ordered the board to appoint 23 candidates for teaching jobs by 23 September and put the onus on the primary board to make the corrections.

Thus, in the last two days, Justice Gangopadhyay ordered the appointment of 77 candidates by the end of September. These candidates had moved the court after the primary board admitted their mistake and added six marks to their mark sheets as some of the questions in the TET exam were wrong.

Meanwhile, the primary education board has directed school principals to come out with the number of vacant teaching posts in their respective institutions and inform the board. The information on vacant posts will be used to hold further recruitment.