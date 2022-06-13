scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 12, 2022
Protests spread in West Bengal, train vandalised in Nadia

A group of protesters damaged a local train at Bethuadahari railway station in Nadia district, officials said, adding that no one was severely injured.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
June 13, 2022 2:31:38 am
A day after parts of Howrah were hit by violence, massive protests spread to several parts of West Bengal — from South 24 Parganas to Murshidabad — on Sunday over the remarks on Prophet Mohammad by now suspended BJP leaders.

A group of protesters damaged a local train at Bethuadahari railway station in Nadia district, officials said, adding that no one was severely injured. “After the Ranaghat-Lalgola local train got stranded, it was vandalised by the protesters… The Hazarduari Express was left stranded. The train service was disrupted for at least one hour,” Chief Public Relations Officer (Eastern Railway) Eklavya Chakraborty said. Sources said that train services were also disrupted at Dhubulia station by the protesters.

In Murshidabad, protests erupted in the Baryan area of the district, affecting the traffic. “Roads were temporarily blocked, but the police later brought the situation under control,” an official said.  Internet services have been suspended in three areas of the Murshidabad district till 6 am on June 14, an official said.

In South 24 Parganas, hundreds of protesters blocked Diamond Harbour road. Later, they were dispersed. Protests also took place in district’s Usti and Shirakol areas

