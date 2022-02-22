Protests grow over student leader’s death in Howrah

Prominent people from various fields joined processions organised by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) on Monday, demanding justice for the family of 28-year-old student leader Anis Khan, who was allegedly killed on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Students of Presidency University (SFI) also took to the streets, holding large hoardings and banners. A portion of College Street was blocked by their procession, while a scuffle broke out between protesters and police in Entaly.

“Amar Bhaiyer Rakto Rangano 21 February (21 February is painted with the blood of our beloved brother) was printed on the banners, seeking justice for Anis’s family.

A procession from Dharmatala to Mahajati Sadan was joined by CPI Rajya Sabha MP Bikas Ranjan Bhattacharya, CPM leader Dr Faud Halim and actor Devdut Ghosh.

“I will repeat that it (Anis’s death) is a planned murder. No one will believe that the state police will investigate the case independently and impartially,” said Bhattacharya.

The student activist was allegedly killed after being thrown off the second floor of his house by four unidentified personsin Howrah district’s Sarada Dakshin Khan Para village in Amta area.

The SFI had given a call for a two-day statewide protest on Sunday and Monday to protest the murder.

Anis, who had been with the SFI in the past and a prominent face in the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests at Park Circus Maidan in Kolkata in late 2019 and 2020, later joined the Indian Secular Front.