Protests grow after TMC candidate list ‘goof-up’

The overnight protests over publication of the Trinamool Congress’s list of candidates for the upcoming elections to 108 municipal corporations spread to Purba Medinipur district on Saturday, as the convenor of the district party committee for the selection of candidates vented his ire over the final list of nominees.

Protests erupted across the state after a separate list of candidates went up on the party’s website at the same time the official list was being released at a press conference. Spotting the goof-up, the TMC leadership issued a statement saying that the list uploaded on the portal and the party’s Facebook page wasn’t approved by its chairperson Mamata Banerjee.

Nearly three hours later, Chatterjee told mediapersons that the party won’t publish a revised list of candidates. The final list was subsequently sent to the party unit presidents of the poll-bound districts.

The convenor for Purba Medinipur claimed that many leaders, who continue to be loyal to former party leader Suvendu Adhikari despite his switch to the saffron camp, have been favoured for tickets. “Dada’s (Adhikari’s) loyalists have been given priority when it comes to distribution of tickets. Many of these leaders are in touch with the BJP. This is very unfortunate. I will resign from the post of district convenor tomorrow (Sunday),” he said. However, later in the evening, the convenor clarified that he won’t resign from his post immediately.

In neighbouring Malda district, senior leader Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury accused the Trinamool leadership of handing tickets to leaders close to the BJP. Blaming I-PAC, the organisation run by the party’s poll strategist Prashant Kishor, for the controversy around the publication of the party’s poll lists, Chowdhury said, “This is a direct fallout of the I-PAC finalising the names of candidates. They know nothing about Malda.”

In Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Burdwan, Nadia, South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas and other areas, a section of Trinamool workers vented their anger in front of local party leaders.

After the publication of the final list Friday late night, protests erupted in several districts over the choice of candidates. There was palpable anger among a section of party workers in the Kamarhati municipal area, with the party’s labour arm, Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress (INTTUC), accused of stopping buses, e-rickshaws and auto-rickshaws from plying in the area. A section of the party’s trade union activists even threatened to shut down local factories if the candidates weren’t replaced.

Addressing supporters of the party’s labour arm publicly, INTTUC leader Ali Raja said, “If the candidates aren’t replaced, I will launch a massive movement that will bring Kamarhati to a halt.”

Responding to the threat, local Trinamool MLA Madan Mitra said, “It’s unfortunate that the names of some leaders, who were expecting to be among the candidates, were deleted from the final list. The party’s senior leadership has to deal with the situation.”

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim claimed that the password to access the party’s official portal was misused to post an unapproved list of candidates. “The password of our website was misused and the list signed by Subrata Bakshi and Partha Chatterjee wasn’t uploaded. We are trying to find out how it happened and who was responsible. However, no one should be unhappy for missing out on a ticket. We are all soldiers of the Trinamool Congress and should fight unitedly,” Hakim said.

The controversy around the list and the protests ever since have also raised fresh questions on internal discipline in a section of the party’s leadership.

According to sources in the ruling party, supremo Mamata Banerjee was furious with the goof-up that resulted in the Trinamool releasing separate candidate lists at a press conference and the party’s official portal and Facebook page.

She made enquiries from senior party colleagues on what could have possibly led to the goof-off, sources said. At the party’s organisational polls where she was yet again elected as the TMC chairperson unopposed, Banerjee sought unty in the ranks. Charing a meeting of her party MPs earlier, the TMC supremo had stressed on the need to ensure a fine balance between young and old leaders.

Meanwhile, reacting to the controversy, CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty said, “There is fierce jockeying in the Trinamool to be councillors as those vying for tickets want to loot money like any have. These protests are proof that the party has no ideology at all.”

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said, “This is the beginning of the end for the Trinamool. The ongoing internal conflict is an indication of the same.”