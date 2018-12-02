Kolkata: Protests continue over attendance norm, TMCP asks Partha to consider demand

Students of two colleges in Kolkata on Saturday protested over the demand for relaxation of norms mandating 65 per cent minimum attendance to appear for examinations.

Students from Heramba Chandra College in Golpark and Sivanath Sastri College in Gariahat staged protests for hours, with the latter resorting to a road blockade outside their college campus, sources said.

State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee called the principal of Heramba Chandra College, Nabanita Chakrabarti, over the issue, which has seen protests from different quarters over the last week.

When asked if the college would allow students with 55 percent attendance to sit for examinations, Nabanita said, “That we were already allowing”.

Protesting students allege that the system of recording attendance is “unclear”.

“We tried to sit and talk with the principal of the college but she refused. There have been days when we were in class and professors didn’t turn up. At times, attendance was recorded on loose papers. Who will take responsibility of those students who actually attended class but are not being allowed to appear for exam? Their entire system of recording attendance is unclear,” said a first-year student of Sivanath Sastri College.

The Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, the student wing of the ruling TMC, has requested Chatterjee to consider the students’ demand for this year at least.

“Many approached us to give them attendance relaxation for this year. Students from six to seven colleges have approached us. We conveyed their message to the minister,” said Trinankur Bhattacharya, TMCP state secretary.

The education minister was not available for comment.