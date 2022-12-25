Protests against VBU V-C after 6 students suspended, professor sacked for ‘misconduct’

VISWA BHARATI University (VBU) Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty on Friday suspended six students for a year and sacked an economics professor over alleged misconduct, triggering protests from students as well as teachers.

Acting registrar Ashok Mahato informed professor Sudipta Bhattacharyya, who is also president of a teachers’ body, that the executive council — the university’s highest decision-making body — has found him guilty of “misconduct”.

The communication referred to “misconduct by mass circulating a complaint and derogatory/ defamatory/ baseless remarks against a fellow employee and providing the copies of the same to high dignitaries by email”. It did not name the employee.

“A serving professor cannot be terminated from service without being given a chance to defend himself. The decision can be legally challenged,” said Samim Ahammed, a lawyer in the Calcutta High Court who has fought several cases on behalf of VBU employees against alleged “coercive action” by the authorities.

Bhattacharya told The Sunday Express on Saturday, “It is my duty as a teacher to stand by my students. The sudden termination from service was the result of my protests against the VC’s whimsical activities and for daring to inform his bosses in Delhi of his misdeeds.”

He added that he would seek legal advice and would file a case against university authorities.

A senior professor at VBU said, “The V-C is saying he is fighting against corruption. But basically, he is an institution of corruption. He was criticised by a central audit team for wrongful transfer of some officials. But no investigation was done. Any professor or student who objected to these illegal practices, the V-C has either suspended or sacked him or her.”

However, according to sources at the university, the varsity has lost in court in several such cases.

Chakraborty’s four-year tenure as V-C has been marked by controversies and frequent disciplinary proceedings, suspensions and removal of teachers and other employees, and action against students. Sections of teachers and students have accused Chakraborty of “muzzling dissent” and pursuing an agenda to “saffronise” an institute that had for decades carried on the liberal-humanist legacy of its founder, Rabindranath Tagore.

Bhattacharya, sacked five years ahead of his retirement, has led several protests by students and teachers over such issues, a senior official at the

university said.

V-C Chakraborty did not respond to calls and text messages.