Protests against CAA and NRC: Join hands and isolate BJP, says Bengal CM to political parties, civil society

The West Bengal Chief Minister appealed to the people just to ensure that their names are there in voters’ list without any error. (File/Express Photo/Partha Paul) The West Bengal Chief Minister appealed to the people just to ensure that their names are there in voters’ list without any error. (File/Express Photo/Partha Paul)

Slamming the Centre for “trying to strip the country’s genuine citizens of their citizenship”, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday urged political parties and civil society to join hands and isolate the BJP. She also wondered students above 18 years of age can vote, but police force is used when they protest against a government decision.

Addressing a rally during a 5-km protest march in Purulia against the new citizenship law, she once again asserted that her Trinamool Congress government would not allow updation of National Population Register (NPR) and that is way she had stayed the process in the state.

“I would appeal to all of you to join hands against the BJP and isolate them everywhere. Political parties, civil society groups and students’ communities should oppose and isolate the party across the country. They (BJP) want to take away our independence. We will not let them do that,” she said.

The West Bengal Chief Minister appealed to the people just to ensure that their names are there in voters’ list without any error.

“Just do this much (enrol in voters’ list). We will not let the removal of a single person from this country. This is our promise. India belongs to all of us.”

Banerjee added the Centre makes policies and the state governments implement them. “We will neither implement CAA (Citizenship (Amendment) Act) nor NPR in Bengal. You (Centre) can do whatever you want. As long as I am alive, CAA will not be implemented in Bengal. No one has to leave the country or the state. There will not be any detention centre in Bengal,” iterated Banerjee at her ninth rally against the CAA and National Register of Citizens since December 16.

“In West Bengal, whether a person is from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan or anywhere else, everybody has the right to live and work. Likewise, the BJP does not have the right to remove anyone from the country. The BJP is in power in a few states like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka. There will come a time when people would have to use binoculars to find the BJP.”

Lending her support to the students raising their voice against the new citizenship act, Banerjee wondered why those who have turned 18 and exercised their franchise be criticised for agitating against a government policy or decision.

“A student above 18 years of age can vote and elect the Prime Minister, but cannot express his opinion? Is this a democracy,” she asked.

“I extend my support to students protesting (against the law). I will not stop my protest till the CAA is withdrawn,” she reiterated.

The Purulia Lok Sabha seat, which has a significant tribal population, is held by Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato of the BJP.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App