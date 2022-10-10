scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

Protesting school job aspirants return to dharna site in Kolkata

Dressed as Goddess Lakshmi, a job aspirant said, "Lakshmi worship is going on today. She blesses all with wealth and opulence. Today we are worshiping Lakshmi with empty hands. We request the Chief Minister to fill the vacant seats and appoint us."

Protest site at Gandhi statue. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

The school job aspirants, who have been protesting for several months, returned to the dharna (sit-in) site in Kolkata on Sunday after having vacated the place on the request of the local administration for the Durga Puja carnival.

Dressed as Goddess Lakshmi, a job aspirant said, “Lakshmi worship is going on today. She blesses all with wealth and opulence. Today we are worshiping Lakshmi with empty hands. We request the Chief Minister to fill the vacant seats and appoint us.”

Another job seeker said, “I never thought that after passing the examination and spending thousands of rupees, I would have to ask for a job by staging a dharna. We request the CM to look into our demand.”

More from Kolkata

Theatre personality Kaushik Sen and his son actor Riddhi Sen met the protesters. He assured to stand by them. Kaushik Sen said, “Political parties should understand how corrupt the Trinamool Congress is. My point is that the demands of these job seekers should not be lost in politics.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
About EC, Kejriwal and Amitabh BachchanPremium
About EC, Kejriwal and Amitabh Bachchan
From the Explained editor: A week of Nobels, eye on China, and a tragedy ...Premium
From the Explained editor: A week of Nobels, eye on China, and a tragedy ...
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...Premium
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasasPremium
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasas

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-10-2022 at 01:19:54 am
Next Story

Will replace 75% office-bearers from TMC in my segment: MLA

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 09: Latest News
Advertisement