Protesting school job aspirants return to dharna site in Kolkata

The school job aspirants, who have been protesting for several months, returned to the dharna (sit-in) site in Kolkata on Sunday after having vacated the place on the request of the local administration for the Durga Puja carnival.

Dressed as Goddess Lakshmi, a job aspirant said, “Lakshmi worship is going on today. She blesses all with wealth and opulence. Today we are worshiping Lakshmi with empty hands. We request the Chief Minister to fill the vacant seats and appoint us.”

Another job seeker said, “I never thought that after passing the examination and spending thousands of rupees, I would have to ask for a job by staging a dharna. We request the CM to look into our demand.”

Theatre personality Kaushik Sen and his son actor Riddhi Sen met the protesters. He assured to stand by them. Kaushik Sen said, “Political parties should understand how corrupt the Trinamool Congress is. My point is that the demands of these job seekers should not be lost in politics.”