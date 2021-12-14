Protesters seek teaching jobs, say cleared state selection test in 2016

CANDIDATES WHO claimed to have cleared State Level Selection Test (SLST) in 2016 protested outside the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) office on Monday demanding immediate recruitment in teaching positions. According to the protesters, they have been seeking teaching jobs from classes 9 to 12 in state-run schools.

“We cleared the exam in 2016 but we are yet to get jobs. We were supposed to get recruited [in teaching jobs] between classes 9 and 12. The state government had promised to provide us jobs but that has not happened. We have been protesting for a long time. Today we wanted to hold a dharna outside SSC office,” said one of the protesters.

During the protest, a scuffle broke out between candidates and policemen who allegedly tried to stop them from staging a dharna at the SSC office. Several protesters were detained by the police and later released.

“Instead of recruiting the right candidate, only few were given jobs. There was discrepancy in the entire process. The merit list of candidates was not followed. Despite clearing the exam, we are yet to get appointment letters,” said another protester.

According to them, they had sat for a dharna for 187 days last year at Central Park in Salt Lake demanding jobs.