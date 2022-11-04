scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Protest over rising dengue cases: BJP workers clash with cops

A BJP worker was injured following the clash with police, it was claimed. Later, party leaders Sajal Ghosh and Indranil Khan were also detained.

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha during the protest in Kolkata on Thursday.

BJP workers clashed with police during a protest march on Thursday against the Trinamool Congress  government over rising dengue cases in West Bengal.

The activists of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the BJP’s youth wing, hit the street seeking government action to control the spread of the vector-borne disease. At least 60 BJP leaders and workers, including MLA Agnimitra Pal, were detained in front of the Yogayog Bhawan in Central Kolkata where they were stopped. Then they were taken to Lalbazar. The BJYM workers were scheduled to submit a memorandum to Mayor Firhad Hakim on dengue at the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) office.

“In a democratic country like ours, we are we not allowed to raise issues concerning the common man. Why can’t the government release the data on the dengue death toll and the number of people infected? We gathered today to ask questions that everyone in Bengal is asking. The TMC government is trying to suppress the data on the disease. Aren’t they (state government) answerable to the people of Bengal?” MLA Agnimitra Paul asked.  “The state has seen a massive rise in dengue cases in the last few months. At least 50 people have died in Kolkata alone. The state government tampered with data during Covid-19 and the same is happening now. No one knows as How many people have been infected, how many people have died,” she added.

“We started from our party office at Murlidhar Sen Street in central Kolkata but the police stopped us on the way even as it was a peaceful procession,” said Paul.

Police said the agitators were removed from the road connecting central Kolkata to North for smooth traffic movement as the procession was creating obstruction in vehicle movement.

BJP councillor Sajal Ghosh said, “The situation is alarming but the KMC has not taken any effective measures to control the dengue situation,” said. The party will continue to hold such marches against rising cases of dengue and malaria, said another leader.

Mayor Firhad Hakim had earlier blamed lack of awareness among the public as one of the reasons behind sudden spike in dengue cases.

First published on: 04-11-2022 at 04:45:53 am
India’s services PMI expands in October on higher demand

Live Blog

