Protest over ‘irregularities’ in teacher recruitment: 50 SFI, DYFI members detained

A clash ensued between police and SFI, DYFI and CPI(M) youth wing activists after they breached barricades laid outside the state education department office in Salt Lake’s Karunamayi here while protesting the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of school teachers on Friday. The clash left several protesting activists and policemen injured.

Police said more than 50 activists of the CPI(M)-backed organisations were arrested.

“Police have become the cadre of Trinamool Congress. Even male police lathi-charged and heckled our female supporters,” alleged DYFI state secretary Meenakshi Mukherjee. Mukherjee — who was CPI(M)’s Nandigram candidate against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari in the last Assembly elections — was also arrested.

“We were marching towards the SSC office when police arrested several protesters in Karunamayi. Police stopped us in the middle of the road on our way to Acharya Sadan and beat us up. Police also forcibly took away Meenakshi, who was leading the procession,” said DYFI leader Wazed Hossain.

Taking into consideration the Justice Ranjit Bag Committee report submitted to the Calcutta High Court on the alleged recruitment scam through the West Bengal School Service Commission, the division bench of Justice Subrata Talukdar and Justice Ananda Kumar Mukherjee upheld the directives of the single judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay in the SSC recruitment “scam”. After that, the Central Bureau of Investigation started an investigation into the alleged scam. The central investigation agency has already grilled then education minister Partha Chatterjee and Minister of State for Education Paresh Adhikary.

The CBI has also filed an FIR against Adhikary and his daughter Ankita, who was allegedly recruited as an assistant teacher in a government-aided school illegally. After the alleged scam came to the fore, the SFI and DYFI started protests demanding the resignation and arrest of the accused ministers and officers.