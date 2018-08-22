Protest over hostel: Presidency students plan signature campaign

In picture, Presidency University (File photo) In picture, Presidency University (File photo)

Protesting Presidency University students, who have been residing in the varsity’s corridors since the first week of August over their demand to be shifted to Eden Hindu hostel, on Tuesday announced that they would launch a signature campaign to garner support.

“As the authorities have not given any particular date to shift students to Eden Hindu hostel, we have decided to intensify our movement. We will launch a signature campaign at the campus. We will collect signatures from present students, former students and members of civil society. After compiling all the signatures, we will make a deputation to Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi and state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee,” said Arindam Dolai, general secretary of Presidency University Students’ Union.

The hostel has been undergoing renovations for the last three years and the authorities missed the August 1 deadline to shift students. As the authorities said it would take another four to five months to complete renovations, around 60 boarders started living in campus corridors since August 6. Vice-Chancellor Anuradha Lohia was unavailable for comment.

