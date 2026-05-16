Protest erupts after police stop namaz on road in Kolkata locality

During the previous Mamata Banerjee government, namaz and other religious activities on the streets were allowed, but the new government has taken a tough stance against the inconvenience they caused to the public.

Tension prevailed in Kolkata’s Rajabazar area on Friday when a group tried to offer namaz on the road despite a recent ban by the new Suvendu Adhikari-led government on such activities at public places.

The situation spiralled out of control when police personnel arrived to vacate the road and there was resistance. The protesters argued that this was a tradition, whereas the administration insisted that keeping public thoroughfares clear was mandatory for maintaining law and order.

The road was later cleared and traffic movement resumed. Officials said the situation in the locality is currently under control. The administration deployed a large number of police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in the area. Police officers said individuals attempting to disturb law and order were being identified and legal action would be taken against them.