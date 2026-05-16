Protest erupts after police stop namaz on road in Kolkata locality

The protesters argued that this was a tradition, whereas the administration insisted that keeping public thoroughfares clear was mandatory for maintaining law and order.

Written by: Atri Mitra
2 min readKolkataUpdated: May 16, 2026 04:40 AM IST
police stop namaz on road, Kolkata police stop namaz on road, police stop namaz on Kolkata road, Suvendu Adhikari, communal disharmony, communal incidents, Kolkata news, WEst Bengal news, Indian express, current affairsDuring the previous Mamata Banerjee government, namaz and other religious activities on the streets were allowed, but the new government has taken a tough stance against the inconvenience they caused to the public.
Make us preferred source on Google

Tension prevailed in Kolkata’s Rajabazar area on Friday when a group tried to offer namaz on the road despite a recent ban by the new Suvendu Adhikari-led government on such activities at public places.

The situation spiralled out of control when police personnel arrived to vacate the road and there was resistance. The protesters argued that this was a tradition, whereas the administration insisted that keeping public thoroughfares clear was mandatory for maintaining law and order.

The road was later cleared and traffic movement resumed. Officials said the situation in the locality is currently under control. The administration deployed a large number of police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in the area. Police officers said individuals attempting to disturb law and order were being identified and legal action would be taken against them.

However, police are yet to give an official statement on the incident.

During the previous Mamata Banerjee government, namaz and other religious activities on the streets were allowed, but the new government has taken a tough stance against the inconvenience they caused to the public. According to BJP sources, the CM had given clear instructions in the Cabinet meeting that namaz should be offered only inside mosques and no such activity will be tolerated on the road.

Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 15: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments