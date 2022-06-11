scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Prophet remarks row: After Howrah, internet services suspended in parts of Murshidabad

Agitators resorted to stone-pelting, setting police vehicles on fire and damaging public property during violent protests and clashes with the law enforcers in Howrah.

By: PTI | Kolkata |
Updated: June 11, 2022 6:33:39 pm
People belonging to Muslim community stage a protest over the controversial remarks by two now-suspended BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammad, near Park Circus in Kolkata. (PTI)

The West Bengal government on Saturday suspended internet services in parts of Murshidabad district till June 14 to stop the spread of misinformation following violence in Howrah, where such a clampdown is already in force.

Internet services have been suspended in Beldanga 1 block covering Beldanga Police Station area and Beldanga 2 block covering Rejinagar and Shaktipur Police Station areas till 6 AM on June 14, an order stated. Internet services have been suspended in entire Howrah district till June 13 and Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in several areas such as Uluberia, Domjur and Panchla till June 15.

The restrictions were imposed after protests erupted in several parts of Howrah district on Friday over controversial remarks by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal on Prophet Mohammad.

Fresh violence was reported in Panchla Bazaar area in Howrah district on Saturday as protesters clashed with the police and several houses were set on fire. Agitators pelted policemen with stones, injuring some of them, and also vandalised a BJP party office.

