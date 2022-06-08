Prophet remark row: Why is PM silent, asks Trinamool

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday targeted the BJP over the controversy surrounding its suspended national spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s remarks on Prophet Mohammad and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence over the matter.

“A BJP spokesperson made outrageous comments against the Prophet on national television, bringing international shame to India. Why is the Prime Minister allowing such leaders a free hand? Indians across the globe have been forced to hang their heads in shame. Indian products are being boycotted by many countries. For the fault of BJP’s spokespersons, the entire nation is being ridiculed. A total of 15 countries have slammed India and have condemned the controversial remarks made by the BJP spokesperson,” said TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Shekhar Ray at a press conference.

“Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code states that any person, indulging in vilification or attacks on religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, of any particular group or class or upon the founders and prophets of religion should be punished by imprisonment for three years. Why hasn’t the Home Ministry (HM) initiated any action on the BJP spokespersons who have been guilty of spreading hatred?” asked Ray.

The TMC leader also wondered why haven’t the Solicitor General and the Attorney General given their consent to arrest these leaders. “Had any other politician from any other party made such comments, they would have already been rotting in jails,” he added. The country has been facing a massive backlash internationally, with the Gulf nations leading the condemnation over comments against Prophet Mohammad by two BJP leaders, even as the Centre called them the “views of the fringe”.

Qatar, Kuwait and Iran have summoned Indian envoys over the comments made by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on TV during a show on the Gyanvapi Mosque issue. Another leader, Naveen Kumar Jindal, has been expelled over a tweet about the Prophet, which he later deleted amid growing outrage.

Taking a dig at the BJP, the TMC MP said leaders who made the shameful remarks are followed on social media by the Prime Minister, the Defence Minister and the Governor of West Bengal.

“BJP only banks on the politics of hatred against minority communities. It is obvious that their leaders will follow the suit. From being a peace-loving and respectful nation, we have fast turned into a nation hostile towards its minorities. Is this BJP’s idea of ‘Sabka Saath’?” Ray added.