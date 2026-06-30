Intel on ‘violent demonstrations’, prohibitory orders kick in Central Kolkata till Aug 30

Kolkata Police personnel patrol central Kolkata after prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS were imposed to prevent potential law and order disruptions ahead of the July 21 Martyrs' Day rally. (File photo)

(Written by Antoreep Das)

Kolkata Police has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, across parts of central Kolkata, including the traditional venue of TMC’s July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally, for 60 days, citing intelligence inputs about possible violent demonstrations that could disrupt public order.

The order, issued by Kolkata Police Commissioner and Executive Magistrate Ajay Nand on Monday, will come into effect from July 2 and remain in force till August 30, unless withdrawn earlier.

The restrictions apply to the area falling under Bowbazar Police Station, Hare Street Police Station and Headquarters Traffic Guard, stretching from KC Das Crossing to Victoria House (CESC headquarters) and adjoining areas, excluding Bentinck Street, the order stated.