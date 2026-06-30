Intel on ‘violent demonstrations’, prohibitory orders kick in Central Kolkata till Aug 30

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
(Written by Antoreep Das)
Kolkata Police has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, across parts of central Kolkata, including the traditional venue of TMC’s July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally, for 60 days, citing intelligence inputs about possible violent demonstrations that could disrupt public order.
The order, issued by Kolkata Police Commissioner and Executive Magistrate Ajay Nand on Monday, will come into effect from July 2 and remain in force till August 30, unless withdrawn earlier.
The restrictions apply to the area falling under Bowbazar Police Station, Hare Street Police Station and Headquarters Traffic Guard, stretching from KC Das Crossing to Victoria House (CESC headquarters) and adjoining areas, excluding Bentinck Street, the order stated.
According to the order, police received “credible intelligence” indicating that violent demonstrations may be organised in the notified areas, posing a threat to public tranquillity and increasing the likelihood of a breach of peace.
Under the restrictions, any unlawful assembly of five or more persons, including rallies, meetings, processions, demonstrations and dharnas, has been prohibited within the notified zone. The order also prohibits individuals from carrying lathis, firearms, explosive substances, sharp weapons or any other dangerous objects that could be used to disturb public order or obstruct vehicular movement.
Invoking powers under Section 163(1) of the BNSS, the Commissioner said that the restrictions were necessary to prevent disturbances, maintain public peace and ensure free movement of traffic.
The order further stated that serving notices individually on all persons concerned was not reasonably practicable because of the urgency of the situation. Consequently, the prohibitory order has been issued “ex parte” under Section 163(2) of the BNSS and will be publicised through the Kolkata Police Gazette, newspapers and notices displayed at police stations, the offices of divisional deputy commissioners and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.
The order, however, does not identify any organisation or event behind the anticipated demonstrations.
(The writer is an intern with The Indian Express, Kolkata)
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram