Prohibitory orders, Internet shut after clashes in Bengal district

PROHIBITORY ORDERS were imposed in three panchayat areas of North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal following clashes between members of two communities in Duttapukur area, triggered by the “unnatural” death of a shopkeeper, police said on Thursday.

According to police sources, in addition to imposition of Section 144 of the CrPC, Internet services were suspended in Duttapukur, Amdanga and Deganga areas of the district.

Clashes broke out in Duttapukur area on Tuesday evening after a shopkeeper, Asadul Islam (30), was found hanging inside a room of a local club in Hathkhola area.

The club had organised a fair in Duttapukur area where Islam, a resident of Narsinghpur village, had put up a stall. Islam was allegedly beaten up by members of the club after he had a fight with a woman buyer on Tuesday. The woman had alleged that Islam had assaulted her.

After Islam was found hanging, his relatives reportedly vandalised several shops in Hathkhola area, and set vehicles on fire. They also put up road blockades, alleging that he had been killed by the club members.

According to police, a group of men belonging to another community from Hathkhola retaliated late on Tuesday night, attacking members of the other group.

Police personnel were rushed to the area to quell the clashes in which bombs were hurled from both the sides, said sources.

“The situation is under control now. So far, 12 persons have been arrested (for the clashes). Internet services have not been resumed in order to avoid any untoward incident,” said a police officer.

A probe has been initiated into the death of the shopkeeper.

