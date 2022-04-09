Professor named in IISER scholar’s ‘suicide note’, probe on: police

A 29-YEAR-OLD PhD scholar at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Nadia district mentioned a professor’s name in a suicide note purportedly written by him before he (the scholar) decided to end his life, police said.

On Monday, Subhadip Roy was found dead inside a laboratory locked from inside at the institute. The next day, his family members registered a complaint in connection with the “mysterious death” at Haringhata police station.

According to the police, Roy’s friends, and the person named in the suicide note, would be interrogated. No arrests have been made yet. It is alleged that the victim was upset over being “neglected” by a professor at the IISER. “He was under mental pressure,” alleged his mother, Ranjana Roy.

“We have registered a case under IPC section 306 [Abetment of suicide] and 107 [A person abets the doing of a thing, who: Instigates any person to do that thing],” a senior police officer said.

According to the police, on Monday afternoon, some students at IISER informed a security guard that the door of a laboratory was locked from the inside. The guard broke open the door and found Roy lying on the floor.

“Primarily, it seems that he [Roy] died after consuming a poisonous substance,” added an officer.

The IISER has formed a fact-finding committee for an internal probe into the matter.

“I didn’t receive any such complaint earlier, otherwise we would have looked into it. We will extend all cooperation to the police investigation and a fact-finding committee has been formed to look into the incident,” Sourav Pal Director, Indian Institute of Science Education Research told mediapersons.

Roy was a resident of Dumdum area in North 24 Parganas district. He has been a research scholar at IISER since 2014.