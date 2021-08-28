Prof booked for ‘Facebook threat’ to CM Mamata Banerjee

A PROFESSOR of zoology at a college affiliated to Calcutta University (CU) was booked for a “controversial” post on social media in which he allegedly “threatened to kill” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, police said on Friday.

Police said a complaint was filed against him at Lalbazar cyber police thana. The complainant is a research scholar at CU, police said. No arrest has been made yet and the accused has been booked under IPC section 506 (criminal intimidation). “According to the complaint, the professor of zoology, in a post apparently made from his Facebook account, has used a phrase: “mere fele devar ichha achhe (want to kill you). A probe is on,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Murlidhar.

“After seeing the post, I became worried about the safety of the CM. I request you to take adequate action against an such ant-social remark,” read the police complaint letter.