Procedure not followed during police raid at Anish Khan’s house: West Bengal govt to Calcutta HC

The West Bengal government on Tuesday admitted in the Calcutta High Court that the police raid at the residence of now-deceased student leader Anish Khan on February 18 was not conducted with a proper legal procedure.

State advocate general Soumendranath Mukhopadhyay urged the division bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha that the police personnel concerned deserved punishment since there were lapses in the legal procedure in conducting the raid.

He further said that it was a case of accidental death and there was no evidence to prove that Anish was murdered by the police personnel involved in the raid. Therefore, the state administration did not feel the necessity to book the accused under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he argued.

Anish was found dead at his house at Howrah district’s Amta in the early hours of February 19.

The court had earlier turned down a request for a CBI probe, allowing the state government-appointed special investigation team (SIT) to continue with its probe under the supervision of a Howrah district judge. The SIT had arrested a home guard and a civic volunteer in connection with the death of Khan. The two are in judicial custody. During the hearing on Tuesday, the Advocate General said there was no evidence to prove that Anish was pushed to the ground floor by the cops. The police team has claimed that Anish himself jumped when they arrived at the spot. Salem Khan disputed the claim that his son’s death was accidental. “The police and the government are trying to shield the main culprits,” he said.