Probe ordered against Bengal BJP chief for his remark on police force

BJP president Dilip Ghosh. (File)

Police on Tuesday launched an investigation against state BJP State chief Dilip Ghosh’s remarks that allegedly provoked people against them.

“We have noted the names of police officials who are busy pleasing their political bosses. We will not spare any of them. Let us come to power, and they will not be able to see the face of their wives and children,” said Ghosh at a recent public gathering in Sodepur in North 24 Parganas district.

A police officer said the gathering was illegal in the time of Covid-19, and Ghosh provoked people against police; so a probe was initiated, said a police officer.

Criticising Ghosh, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra tweeted: “Bengal’s BJP President uses foulest language publicly to abuse police and threaten children with dire consequences. Will the Home Ministry act under NIA, UAPA etc — the way it does when students and grandmothers say far less?”

TMC MP (Barasat) Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar pulled no punches on Twitter: “Dilip Babu please do not insult policemen and their family members. Do not give away humanity for a few votes.”

State Police Day | Don’t pay heed to adverse comments: CM to police

Acknowledging the role of Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced several welfare projects for them as well as for civic police, civil defence volunteers and Asha workers.

In aboost to those who have joined the police force from Junglemahal, she said they will automatically be promoted as constables after a period of five years. “They will be entitled for all facilities that a constable gets in the police force,” she said.

Earlier, Banerjee had announced September 1as the State Police Day. But following the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee, the programme was deferred to September 8.

The CM asked the police force to carry on their good work without paying heed to any adverse comment. Terming them as Covid warriors, she appreciated their “tireless work” amid the pandemic.

“The police forces in the state are very humane and brave. Do not pay heed to any adverse comment and keep up the good work. They devoted themselves to enforce law and order and also helped people in time of pandemic or cyclone like Amphan,” she said while inaugurating the function to mark West Bengal’s first Police Day.

“Apart from regular law and order duty, police personnel have donated blood during the pandemic. Several members of the force who got infected are donating their plasma for Covid treatment, thereby saving lives of serious patients,” she added.

The CM also stressed on controlling cyber crimes and spread of fake news. “Those who are spreading fake news about Durga Pujo, make them squat while holding their ears,” Banerjee said.

Taking a dig at BJP, without naming the party, for allegedly criticising the police, the CM said: “Some people did not engage in any work, but regularly criticised the police. Why are you abusing the families of police officers. You also tried to threaten mother of Rajeev Kumar (former Kolkata Police Commissioner)… People of Bengal will not forgive you.” She added, “There is no point in scaring me. I will… fight like a tiger.”

During the programme, Banerjee also announced that the state government will form a committee, under the leadership of Chief Secretary and Home Secretary, which will formulate ways on how police can do their duty by keeping mental stress at bay. The panel will also help officers regarding transfers and other needs.

Among other facilities, she also announced Rs 2,000 bonus for civic police volunteers and wage hike for both civic defence volunteers and Home Guards.

West Bengal Home Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay announced that the relatives of 20 employees who died of Covid were offered jobs on the Police Day under the Compassionate Appointment Scheme announced by the CM. He added that 24 police personnel have died of Covid in West Bengal till date.

The chief minister also virtually inaugurated a Cyber Forensic and Digital Evidence Examiners’ Laboratory of West Bengal Police, three new police stations — Khardah, Sagarpara and Kalitala Asuti — and 22 buildings, including police stations and force barracks across the state.

