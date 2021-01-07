Probe ordered after girl ‘tortured’ at Howrah govt shelter home

Ananya Chakraborty, the chairperson of West Bengal State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, who visited the shelter home, on Wednesday said that a probe has been initiated into the matter.

A Class VIII student girl was allegedly tortured by her inmates of a government-run shelter home in Liluah, Howrah.

According to sources, the girl had left her home in Hooghly district on December 15 after she had an argument with her parents and reached Howrah. When police found her, she was sent to a government home in Liluah.

After 20 days, she was sent back her home when her parents found bruises on her hands. She told her parents that she was forced to write her name on her hand using safety-pin by the inmates of the shelter home.

The family has now demanded action against the inmates.

“We are very serious about the safety of children in Home. A probe has been initiated,” said Chakraborty.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Locket Chatterjee met the victim and her family and slammed the TMC government in the state.