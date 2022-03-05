Probe ordered after flight ferrying Mamata runs into turbulence

The West Bengal government on Friday ordered a probe after a chartered flight ferrying Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Lucknow to Kolkata ran into major air turbulence.

According to sources, the chief minister “hurt her back during the turbulence and has been advised rest by her doctors.”

Sources at the Netaji Subhash Bose International Airport in Kolkata the pilot managed to land the aircraft safely at the airport.

The TMC supremo was flying back to Kolkata after winding up her visit to Uttar Pradesh to campaign for the Samajwadi Party (SP) when a sudden drop in altitude owing to turbulence threw her off her seat causing her to hurt her back.

The aircraft was hired by the state government last year for the CM’s visits to different states.

According to sources in the administration, the home department has ordered a probe into the incident and an explanation from the pilot and the chartered flight company why the aircraft faced turbulence as the weather on the route from Lucknow to Kolkata was mostly clear.