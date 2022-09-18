scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

Probe on after crude bomb explosion on school roof in Titagarh

Around 11 am on Saturday, students and teachers at Free India High School on South Station Road in Titagarh heard a loud explosion that blew up a portion of the roof, said local police.

However, there was no casualty as students and teachers were in rooms located on the first two floors of the three-storied building, they said.

Panic gripped students and teachers when a “crude bomb” exploded on the roof of a school building when classes were in progress in North 24 Parganas district on Saturday morning, prompting police to launch a probe.

Around 11 am on Saturday, students and teachers at Free India High School on South Station Road in Titagarh heard a loud explosion that blew up a portion of the roof, said local police.

However, there was no casualty as students and teachers were in rooms located on the first two floors of the three-storied building, they said.

The students got panicked hearing the sound of the explosion and left the premises helter-skelter, while teachers went upstairs to find bomb splinters close to the roof, according to a managing committee member of the state-aided institute at Titagarh in the industrial belt of the district.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why and how Indian students are returning to Ukraine despite ongoing warPremium
Why and how Indian students are returning to Ukraine despite ongoing war
Row over Bhagwat’s temple visit on CM Baghel’s invite as BJP slams ...Premium
Row over Bhagwat’s temple visit on CM Baghel’s invite as BJP slams ...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — From HDR to UnemploymentPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — From HDR to Unemployment
Why the world of music has had a long, tumultuous relationship with Queen...Premium
Why the world of music has had a long, tumultuous relationship with Queen...

A top official of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate told reporters after visiting the spot that the blast was caused by a single crude bomb. Police said that they were investigating whether the bomb was hurled from nearby buildings or it had been kept on the roof of the school, located in a densely populated area, and suddenly went off.

Khaled Taiyab, a schoolteacher, said, “We were sitting in the staff room when we heard a loud explosion. At first, we thought there was a bomb explosion outside the school. But soon we noticed smoke on the school’s roof. On the roof, we found an exploded bomb and scattered splinters that were collected by police. Had the explosion taken place during the launch time, it would have resulted in the loss of lives.”

Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh told reporters at the spot that whoever was responsible for the blast would have to be arrested and punished. Questioning the law and order situation in the state under the TMC rule, BJP’s Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee demanded a CBI probe into the incident. “Even school children are not safe in the rule of Mamata Banerjee. Bombs are discovered in houses and party offices across West Bengal. Today’s incident is a pointer to the grim law and order situation. We don’t have faith in the state police or CID. We want CBI probe to unravel the truth,” said Chatterjee.

More from Kolkata

—WITH PTI INPUTS

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-09-2022 at 03:05:01 am
Next Story

Will go ahead with September 20 rally even if police deny nod, say SFI & DYFI

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 17: Latest News
Advertisement