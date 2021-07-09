scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 08, 2021
West Bengal: Privilege notice to Suvendu Adhikari for Speaker remark

On Tuesday, after staging a walkout with fellow BJP MLAs, Adhikari had reportedly said that Speaker Banerjee has “become a servant of the party (TMC)”.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
Updated: July 9, 2021 1:06:06 am
Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari

TMC MLA and minister Chandrima Bhattacharya on Thursday served a privilege notice against Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari for his remarks on Speaker Biman Banerjee.

Referring to Adhikari’s reported remark, Bhattacharya filed a privilege notice against Adhikari and two media houses that aired the comment.

The Speaker acknowledged the notice which seeks a reply from Adhikari within a week, following which it would be examined by the Assembly’s privilege committee for any subsequent action. Denying any breach of privilege on his part, Adhikari said: “I’m not a new MLA and have enough knowledge about the rules of the Assembly.”

If found guilty of breach of privilege, the House can, as a punishment, summon the person before it for giving a warning or even send him or her to jail.

