Privilege motion moved against Suvendu over remark against Speaker

A day after his suspension in the West Bengal Assembly was revoked, a privilege motion was moved against Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Friday for his alleged disrespectful remarks against Speaker Biman Banerjee.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Partha Bhowmick moved the motion against Adhikari after he made the alleged disparaging remark while speaking on BJP MLA Mukul Roy’s disqualification case. The Speaker accepted the motion and referred it to the privilege committee which has been asked to look into it and submit a report at the earliest.

Bhowmick said, “The nature of the comments made by Adhikari is not only disrespectful but also an insult to the chair. I have moved privilege motion and I hope appropriate action would be taken against him.”

Reacting to the development, chief whip of BJP legislature party, Manoj Tigga, said: “Some politically motivated allegations are being made to stop the BJP and Suvendu Adhikari from raising people’s issues in the Assembly. We condemn this.”

Speaker Biman Banerjee on Thursday withdrew the suspension order he had issued against seven BJP MLAs, including Adhikari. Earlier this month,

the Speaker had rejected Adhikari’s plea to disqualify Roy, saying that he did not find merit in his argument.