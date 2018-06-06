Private bus operators in Kolkata to go on strike from June 7 over rise in fuel prices

Sources said around 70,000 buses will go off road during the strike. (Express photo by Kevin DSouza/File) Sources said around 70,000 buses will go off road during the strike. (Express photo by Kevin DSouza/File)

Private bus operators in Kolkata and adjoining districts will go on an indefinite strike from June 7, demanding an increase in fares to balance out rising fuel prices. “Buses in Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and other adjoining areas will be on strike from June 7. Despite repeated pleas by bus operators to increase bus fares, no actions have been taken. Bus operators are under huge loss,” said Joint Council of Bus Syndicates general secretary Tapan Banerjee.

He said that on June 7, private buses and minibuses will stay off the roads and the strike will continue if the government doesn’t respond to their demands. Sources said around 70,000 buses will go off road during the strike. “60 percent of private buses have withdrawn their services. If our demand is still not met, we will go for a statewide strike to press for hike in fares,” Banerjee added.

State Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari assured that commuters would not face issues even if bus operators are on strike. “Commuters won’t have problems, proper arrangements will be made on roads,” he said.

State taxi operators have also called a three-day strike from June 18, while truckers will be on indefinite strike starting the same day.

