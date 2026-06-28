Prime accused in Bengal BJP worker’s murder held, arrest count now 11

In a joint operation, the Howrah district police and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Sunday arrested the prime accused in the Bagnan BJP worker Prashant Dey murder case.
The arrest of the prime accused, identified as Sheikh Saifuddin, came a day after CM Suvendu Adhikari visited the dead BJP worker’s residence and promised that strong action would be taken. Saifuddin is the eleventh person to be arrested in the murder case.
Dey was the vice-president of BJP’s Booth 197 under Bagnan Mondal 5 in Howrah district, and was allegedly beaten to death on June 17.
The CID took over the investigation on June 21 following the chief minister’s instruction. A total of 51 people were named as accused in the FIR registered in the matter, of which 40 are still missing.
Saifuddin will be produced before a district court in Howrah later in the day, and the public prosecutor will seek his CID custody.
On Saturday, the chief minister had announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for Prashanta Dey’s family, over and above the Rs 4 lakh already provided by the district administration, and a contractual government job for the elder daughter of the victim in the BDO office. Adhikari also directed the district magistrate to immediately sanction old-age pension for Dey’s elderly parents.
After the meeting with the chief minister, Dey’s son told media persons that the family had demanded capital punishment for those responsible for his father’s murder.
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“Our family urged the chief minister to ensure that the accused are hanged. He assured us that the police are investigating the case and those involved will be brought to justice,” he said.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More