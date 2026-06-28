Prime accused in Bengal BJP worker’s murder held, arrest count now 11

In a joint operation, the Howrah district police and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Sunday arrested the prime accused in the Bagnan BJP worker Prashant Dey murder case.

The arrest of the prime accused, identified as Sheikh Saifuddin, came a day after CM Suvendu Adhikari visited the dead BJP worker’s residence and promised that strong action would be taken. Saifuddin is the eleventh person to be arrested in the murder case.

Dey was the vice-president of BJP’s Booth 197 under Bagnan Mondal 5 in Howrah district, and was allegedly beaten to death on June 17.

The CID took over the investigation on June 21 following the chief minister’s instruction. A total of 51 people were named as accused in the FIR registered in the matter, of which 40 are still missing.