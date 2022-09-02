scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Primary school teacher recruitment: Calcutta HC division bench upholds single-bench order of CBI probe

The division bench comprising justices Subrata Talukder and Lapita Banerji also directed that the probe will be monitored by the single bench.

The court directed that the single-bench order removing 269 appointees from their jobs, who selectively got benefit of one additional mark from the West Bengal Primary School Board, will remain till disposal of the case before the single bench. (File)

A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Friday upheld an order of its single bench directing the CBI to investigate alleged irregularities in primary teacher appointments.

The division bench comprising justices Subrata Talukder and Lapita Banerji also directed that the probe will be monitored by the single bench.

Upholding Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay’s order of a CBI probe into the alleged anomalies in primary teacher recruitment in West Bengal, the bench said investigation into the money trail in connection with the matter will be done as necessary.

More from Kolkata

The court directed that the single-bench order removing 269 appointees from their jobs, who selectively got benefit of one additional mark from the West Bengal Primary School Board, will remain till disposal of the case before the single bench.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...Premium
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...Premium
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprintPremium
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprint
Twenty eight years in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones...Premium
Twenty eight years in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones...

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 12:41:10 pm
Next Story

Mumbai: Mobile shop owner arrested for dealing in stolen phones

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

Premium
Palaniswami is AIADMK's top leader, HC quashes order in favour of OPS

Palaniswami is AIADMK's top leader, HC quashes order in favour of OPS

Watch: Narrow escape for Argentina Vice President after man points gun at her

Watch: Narrow escape for Argentina Vice President after man points gun at her

Ganesha idol at Hubballi’s Idgah ground to be immersed today amid high security

Ganesha idol at Hubballi’s Idgah ground to be immersed today amid high security

28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

Premium
Chamika Karunaratne's Naagin dance viral, how it became symbol of rivalry
Asia Cup | SL vs BAN

Chamika Karunaratne's Naagin dance viral, how it became symbol of rivalry

Doctors remove 2.5 kg cyst from a 48-year-old woman's uterus in Mumbai

Doctors remove 2.5 kg cyst from a 48-year-old woman's uterus in Mumbai

Odisha: Padma Sri winner, unwell, 'forced' to dance inside hospital

Odisha: Padma Sri winner, unwell, 'forced' to dance inside hospital

Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan named new Starbucks CEO

Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan named new Starbucks CEO

The Rings of Power: Awe-inspiring, not meant for casual viewers
LOTR review

The Rings of Power: Awe-inspiring, not meant for casual viewers

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement