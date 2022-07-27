Kolkata: Presiding Officer at Debts Recovery Tribunal adjourns hearing following ‘irrelevant’ arguments

July 27, 2022 7:40:24 am
The Presiding Officer at Debts Recovery Tribunal in Kolkata adjourned a hearing for the day after advocates made “irrelevant” arguments that made the officer unwell.
“Due to irrelevant argument made by the Ld. Counsel, Ld. Presiding Officer felt unwell. Hence, the remaining matters listed today before Ld. Presiding Officer stands adjourned,” read a notice issued by the registrar-in-charge of DRT Kolkata.
However, later in the day, a corrigendum was issued, informing that the earlier notice stands withdrawn. In the latest notice, the “irrelevant argument” part was omitted.
Subscriber Only Stories
“The earlier notice issued today — July 26, 2022, is stand withdrawn. Due to unwellness of Ld. Presiding Officer the remaining matters listed today stand adjourned,” read the second notice. An advocate on condition of anonymity said, “During a hearing today some of the advocates made some derogatory remarks against the presiding officer which made him unwell. The hearing was adjourned for the day following the incident. But this is an unprecedented event which unfolded today.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
‘UAE is our third largest trading partner; there are huge economic stakes in ties with it’Premium
More trouble for Partha, ED says seized documents link him with TeT scam
Latest News
Chennai Marathon to be held on Jan 8 next year
Explained: The repechage format introduced by World Athletics for the 2024 Paris Olympics
Chennai power cut: Parts of city to face power cut today, check out the full list
Maharashtra govt bans plastic-coated, laminated goods
Cho chweet
Area of darkness
July 27, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Opposition Quits
Throwing the book
Coarse and coarser
Tipping Point
15 companies have withdrawn ads found ‘misleading’: CCPA
India has transformed from food aid recipient to major agricultural exporter: USAID Administrator