Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Kolkata: Presiding Officer at Debts Recovery Tribunal adjourns hearing following ‘irrelevant’ arguments

An advocate on condition of anonymity said, "During a hearing today some of the advocates made some derogatory remarks against the presiding officer which made him unwell."

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
July 27, 2022 7:40:24 am

The Presiding Officer at Debts Recovery Tribunal in Kolkata adjourned a hearing for the day after advocates made “irrelevant” arguments that made the officer unwell.

“Due to irrelevant argument made by the Ld. Counsel, Ld. Presiding Officer felt unwell. Hence, the remaining matters listed today before Ld. Presiding Officer stands adjourned,” read a notice issued by the registrar-in-charge of DRT Kolkata.

However, later in the day, a corrigendum was issued, informing that the earlier notice stands withdrawn. In the latest notice, the “irrelevant argument” part was omitted.

More from Kolkata

“The earlier notice issued today — July 26, 2022, is stand withdrawn. Due to unwellness of Ld. Presiding Officer the remaining matters listed today stand adjourned,” read the second notice. An advocate on condition of anonymity said, “During a hearing today some of the advocates made some derogatory remarks against the presiding officer which made him unwell. The hearing was adjourned for the day following the incident. But this is an unprecedented event which unfolded today.”

