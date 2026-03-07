‘Mamata my sister, maybe she’s angry’: President Droupadi Murmu flags ‘protocol breach’, Santhal event venue shifted in Bengal

President Murmu said, “I can see from here, many Santhals are moving away. I think someone is stopping them... People don’t want Santhals to be united, Santhals to be educated, Santhals to be strengthened.”

Stating that Mamata Banerjee may be angry with her, President Droupadi Murmu expressed her disappointment over the West Bengal Chief Minister and other ministers not giving her a formal welcome when she visited the state for the 9th international Santhal Conference on Saturday.

She also said the venue for the programme was shifted by administration, and many Santhals were allegedly stopped from attending. The programme was initially supposed to be held in a field in Bidhannagar but the administration shifted the venue to Gosainpur in Siliguri.

The incident sparked a controversy, with the opposition BJP and Congress hitting out at the CM. The state government and Banerjee are yet to react to the President’s comments. On Saturday, the CM remained on a sit-in demonstration at Esplanade in Central Kolkata against “arbitrary deletions” in voter rolls following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the state.