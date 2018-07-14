Presidency varsity students protest seeking reduction of counselling fee

Graffiti by protesters on Presidency University’s walls on Friday. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta) Graffiti by protesters on Presidency University’s walls on Friday. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta)

A section of students at Presidency University on Thursday launched a sit-in demonstration at the institute’s College Street campus, calling for reduction of counselling fees and publication of the merit list for admission to undergraduate courses. The students also held varsity officials hostage for over 30 hours. The students, who started the protest on Thursday afternoon, asked the authorities to reduce the counselling fee. The fee was recently increased from Rs 100 to Rs 500 starting this academic year.

The protesters are also demanding the publication of the merit list for undergraduate courses and threatened to intensify the movement if their demands are not met. “There has been an unjustified hike in the counselling fee which needs to be reduced. Secondly, the merit list for undergraduate courses needs to be published to maintain transparency in the admission process. Students should be admitted on the basis of their merit,” said a protesting student.

Presidency University Registrar Debojyoti Konar said, “We have no role in this matter, as the entire counselling process is conducted by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) Board and it was their decision to increase the counselling fee.” The varsity conducts Presidency University Bachelor Degree Entrance Test 2018, which is an undergraduate course, and the counselling is done by WBJEE.

Meanwhile, the authorities sought more time to discuss the matter. This comes days after the students of Jadavpur University held a prolonged agitation seeking reintroduction of admission tests for six Humanities subjects.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App