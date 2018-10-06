Presidency varsity hostel row: Two blocks will be ready for use by November 15, says V-C

“The PWD is saying that two blocks will be ready for use by November 15. We will notify the students once they complete the work,” says V-C (File photo) “The PWD is saying that two blocks will be ready for use by November 15. We will notify the students once they complete the work,” says V-C (File photo)

After a number of students fell sick during an indefinite fast over hostel accommodation, Presidency University authorities on Friday said two blocks of the Eden Hindu hostel would be completed by November 15.

The authorities urged students to call off the indefinite fast. A section of students have been observing an indefinite fast since Monday night demanding that they be immediately relocated to Eden Hindu hostel, which has been undergoing renovation work.

“ The PWD is saying that two blocks will be ready for use by November 15. We will notify the students once they complete the work. The students have placed some new demands before us. We will look into those and revert back later,” Vice-Chancellor Anuradha Lohia told reporters.

Meanwhile, 50 students continued with the sit-in demonstration at the university campus, which began on August 3.

One of the protesting students, Sayan, said, “The work must be completed by that time (November 15) and we have to be relocated. The protesting students will remain in the corridors of the main building in College Street campus. A welfare committee must be constituted with student representation and medical expenses of the hospitalised students will have to be borne by the authorities.”

