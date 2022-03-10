Presidency University student found dead at police housing

Out to get photocopies of a few documents, a 22-year-old student of Presidency University, a resident of AE Block in Salt Lake area, was found dead at Kolkata police’s residential complex in AF Block of the same area allegedly after falling off the 10th floor of a building.

Identifying the victim as Partha Sarathi Pal, a first-year MSc student, police said they were investigating whether he had committed suicide while adding that no suicide note has so far been recovered.

The victim’s kin, however, alleged that Pal was murdered, saying there was no blood on the ground where he was found lying.

According to police sources, locals heard a loud screaming around 10 am Wednesday and as they followed, they found Pal lying on the ground. They rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.

“Around 9.30 am, the victim left his house for some work and then he was found lying on the ground in Kolkata Police Abasan. Around 10 am, a few locals who were playing carrom nearby heard loud screaming as if someone was falling from a height. They rushed towards the spot and found the victim lying on the ground. They shifted him to Bidhannagar SD Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” according to a police statement.

Deputy Commissioner ( Headquarters) Surya Pratap Yadav said, “About 10.15 am today (on Wednesday), we received information that one person fell off Kolkata Police Abasan, AF Block, Salt Lake, Sec-I, Kol- 64. He was shifted to Bidhannagar SD Hospital. He was declared brought dead by the hospital. The person was identified as Partha Sarathi Pal of AE Block in Salt Lake.”

Bidhannagar North police have, meanwhile, registered a case of unnatural death and started an investigation. The body has been sent for postmortem and the report is awaited.

According to police sources, Pal was acquainted with a young woman residing in the residential complex in AF Block from where his shoes and mask were also recovered. Police are also trying to find out whether the victim was facing any personal issues, said sources.

“He had left home to get photocopies of some documents. He was murdered, there was no bleeding. He was very close to a girl, who is the daughter of a policeman. Her family used to live on the complex earlier but shifted to South Kolkata later. She had come to our house recently after they returned from a book fair. We demand a thorough probe,” said a family member of the victim, who wished not to be named.

Police, meanwhile, said they were investigating the case from all angles.