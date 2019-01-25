Presidency university: Hunger strike ends after varsity revokes suspension of three students

Six Presidency University students who were on an indefinite fast over the suspension of three of their fellows called of the strike on Thursday after the varsity revoked the order.

The three students were suspended on December 19 for locking the gate of the university and preventing the Vice Chancellor and other officials from entering the premises on September 10 when agitation over the hand over of Hindu Hostel was going on.

Following this, the six protesters — including the three suspended students — launched the strike last Friday.

Vice-Chancellor Anuradha Lohia said the varsity decided to revoke the suspension as the students apologised for the September 10 incident. “As the students tendered their apologies…we have decided to revoke the suspension.

The decision was taken in consultation with the governing body and after holding discussions with the students,” said Lohia.