Presidency University panel gets sexual harassment complaint against professor

July 20, 2022 4:01:42 am
THE PRESIDENCY University authorities on Tuesday said its internal complaints committee (ICC) received a complaint from an undergraduate student who has levelled sexual harassment allegations against a senior professor.
Presidency University registrar Debajyoti Konar told mediapersons, “The ICC of Presidency University has received a complaint on this matter. They [ICC] have ensured to take all necessary steps following appropriate procedures.”
The woman is yet to file a police complaint against the professor, who was not available for comment.
Meanwhile, in a social media post, the woman anonymously shared screenshots of purported conversations with the professor on social media, claiming that there were many occasions of “consensual sexual activity” between them from April-May and she was “forced to take emergency contraceptive pills” that led to “health problems.” She said the issue became “complicated” after she befriended the professor’s ex-girlfriend. Since then, the professor hurled “sexist slurs” at her and spoke in “offensive language,” she alleged.
She also described instances of “inappropriate behaviour” by the professor over text messages. To maintain her anonymity, the post was primarily shared on a research scholar’s page.
