Presidency University hostel row: No clarity on shifting, sit-in to continue, say students

A section of Presidency University students, who have been holding a sit-in over the administration’s failure to meet the August 1 deadline to shift them to the ‘Hindu Hostel’ from a temporary accommodation, on Sunday gave a call for a mass gathering at the College Street campus the next day.

Around 100 students including 60 boarders launched the sit-in Friday, demanding that they be shifted to the Hindu Hostel. The authorities had assured the students that they would be shifted to the hostel — which is undergoing renovation — by August 1. However, renovation work has not finished yet.

“We have decided to continue with our protest as there is no clarity about when the boarders will be shifted to Hindu Hostel. Tomorrow we will take a call on the next course of action from the mass gathering,” said Ayan Chakraborty, a third year student of the university. Members of Independent Consolidation (IC) and SFI have supported the protest.

In a statement, Vice-Chancellor Anuradha Lohia had earlier said it would take another four to five months to make Hindu Hostel habitable and safe for students.

