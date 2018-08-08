Presidency University hostel protest: Complete renovation soon, says Partha Chatterjee

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee

As the sit-in protest for hostel accommodation at Presidency University entered its fifth day Tuesday, state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee asked the students to have patience and directed the authorities to complete renovation work as soon as possible.

The protest began Friday after varsity authorities failed to shift students to Eden Hindu Hostel by August 1 as decided earlier, citing delay in renovation. Around 150 boarders were shifted to rented accommodation at New Town, which is 18 km away from the university.

“The students have lost patience as renovation has been going on for quite a long time. They have turned the campus into their hostel by bringing bedsheets and other things with them. Such activities put a dent in the pride of this institute. I will request authorities to complete renovation work at a given time so these students can be shifted there,” Chatterjee said.

