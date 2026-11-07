Presidency University expels student, bars ex-student from campus for ‘defacing’ ABVP poster on campus

By Sharanyo Basu

Presidency University has expelled a student and taken academic action against another former student over the alleged defacement of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) posters on campus, a day after senior RSS functionary Jishnu Basu delivered a lecture at an event hosted by the ABVP.

According to university sources, a final-year post-graduate student and a former student, both from the sociology department, had allegedly defaced the ABVP poster.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

While the student has been expelled from the university, both the student and the former student have been banned from enrolling in any future programmes at Presidency University. The university has also barred both of them from entering the campus and participating in any academic work.