Presidency to confer DLitt on Abhijit Banerjee

The Presidency University authorities have decided to confer DLitt (honoris causa) on economist Abhijit Banerjee who has won this year’s Nobel prize in economic sciences, along with wife Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer. The university also plans to confer the same upon Duflo and Nobel Laureate economist Amartya Sen who is also its alumnus.

The institute has decided to add Banerjee’s name on the ‘Wall of Fame’ in the main building. It will also have a 3D representation of Banerjee’s face on a wall beside Sen.

“We have decided to add Banerjee’s name to the university’s ‘Wall of Fame’. We will also have his face as a 3D representation on one of the walls. Also, we will propose to the governing body to confer honorary DLitt on all the three economists — Banerjee, Duflo and Sen,” said Vice-Chancellor Anuradha Lohia.