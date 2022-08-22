Pregnant woman ‘assaulted by MLA’s supporters’, critical

Supporters of Trinamool Congress’ Beleghata MLA Paresh Pal and a party councillor on Sunday allegedly assaulted an eight-month pregnant woman in the Narkeldanga locality of Kolkata city over a land dispute between her family and a builder.

The woman, who has been admitted to the Calcutta Medical College, is in critical condition, it is learnt.

The MLA and councillor Swapan Samadda, however, denied all the allegations. Shivshankar Das and his son Deepak Das alleged that the MLA and the councillor on Saturday called them for a meeting to discuss the matter concerning the land.

But when the father and son did not agree to meet them, two of the MLA’s supporters came and beat up Deepak and the two went to the Narkeldanga police station, they claimed.

But instead of admitting their complaint, the police arrested both of them.

When they returned after getting bail from the Sealdah court, they found their house ransacked.

Deepak alleged that the MLA’s supporters came to their house on Sunday and kicked his eight-month pregnant wife in the stomach besides thrashing children.

He also claimed that money was also stolen from their premises. MLA Paresh Pal said, “I don’t know any Shivshankar Das. It is not possible for me to keep tabs on all the wards. I don’t see Ward 30. Swapan Samaddar and one Papiya Das do. Let the police arrest those who beat the family up.” Councillor Samaddar said, “The family is lying. No such

incident happened.”

Kolkata Deputy Commissioner of Police (ESD) Priyabrata Roy said, “No one has come with any complaint to me in this regard. If someone files a complaint, it will be looked into.”