‘Pre-emptive raids in Kolkata’: Seven police personnel attacked in Topsia

A Kolkata Police team was beaten up, resulting in seven personnel suffering injuries, while conducting a raid in Auddybagan area of Topsia on Monday night. The city police have been carrying out raids in parts of the city to arrest “troublemakers” ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, as part of an initiative by Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma. The drive started on Saturday night and more than 200 people have already been arrested, said police. Monday night’s raid was in connection with a case lodged on January 31 under sections 387 (putting person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 448 (house trespass), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC and under sections of the and Arms Act.

Advertising

“Yesterday night, at around 10 pm, Sub-Inspector Saptarshri Ghosh of Topsia police station along with his team conducted a raid at the busty vicinity of Auddybagan… During the raid one, the accused, Sk Shahnwaz alias Chatan Kallo alias Sunny of Tiljala Road and other local residents who were associates of the accused deterred the police team… and also assaulted them and freed Shahnawaz from custody before fleeing,” said DC Kalyan Bandopadhyay.

The injured police personnel were admitted to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital. A case was registered at Beniapukur police station on Tuesday under IPC sections 332 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), and a probe has begun. The raids over the past few days included preventive arrests carried out to ensure stability, said police sources.

“On Saturday night, the raid commenced from 9 pm and continued till 1 am. During the raid, about 259 people were arrested as a precautionary measure. For disorderly conduct, 594 persons were arrested across the city. Apart from arrests, police also seized approximately 535 litres of illegal country liquor, 4 kg ganja and 50 gm heroin,” said a police officer on condition of anonymity.

During the special drive, 4,076 vehicles were searched. For riding a two-wheeler without helmets, triple riding and flouting driving regulations, 711 bike riders were prosecuted as per provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. Furthermore, 226 vehicle drivers were prosecuted as per the rules and guidelines for driving under influence of alcohol.

Purba Jadavpur

In another incident, six police personnel were injured in a scuffle with miscreants in Purba Jadavpur area early on Tuesday. Some youths were allegedly creating a nuisance in the area after consuming alcohol. When police attempted to stop them, it led to a scuffle following which six police personnel were treated and discharged from Baghajatin State General Hospital.

A case has been registered under sections 147- 149 (rioting), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 506 (II) (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC. No one has been arrested so far.

North 24 Parganas

Police personnel were injured when some residents of Ashoknagar area attacked them after a man was run over by a truck on Tuesday morning, said police sources. The truck, which was reportedly heading towards Bongaon, rammed into a cyclist. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The incident triggered tension in the area, with local residents claiming that some local police personnel would extort money from truck drivers. They further said the truck driver had been trying to speed away from some of these police personnel when he hit the cyclist.

Police sources said the residents blocked the road for several hours, demanding action against both the road mishap and the alleged extortion by some personnel. The police had to resort to a lathicharge to disperse the mob, sources said, adding the protest was lifted after the police assured local residents of a probe into their allegations.

Advertising

“Jirat road was blocked, after which RAF was deployed, and soon a battle ensued between local residents and police. Three people were detained for attacking police personnel,” said a police officer on condition of anonymity.