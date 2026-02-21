Pratikur Rahman joins TMC, Abhishek Banerjee calls for more youth leaders to join

Pratikur Rahman (third from left) met Abhishek Banerjee at Amtala in South 24 Parganas, for an half‑hour discussion at his office, after which both the leaders addressed the media. (Photo shared by AITC)

CPI(M) youth leader Pratikur Rahman, who resigned from the party on February 16, joined the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday. Just before joining the TMC, the CPI(M) expelled Rahman from the party.

Rahman defected to the TMC in the presence of Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee, against whom he had contested in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

At around 4 pm, Rahman met Abhishek Banerjee at Amtala in South 24 Parganas, for an half‑hour discussion at his office, after which both the leaders addressed the media.

Welcoming Rahman into the party fold, Abhishek said, “Many CPI(M) leaders are saying, Pratikur did a deal with us, Pratikur has joined with an MLA ticket. The fact is, Pratikur came to meet me and the first sentence he said, ‘Dada, I don’t want to fight in the Assembly election. I want to do an organisation’. Nowadays, it is rare to find such leaders. He stood against CPI(M) leader’s wrong policy and for that reason, they are attacking him.”