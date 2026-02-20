Pratikur praises Mamata’s cash doles schemes, calls Md Salim ‘Gabbar Singh’

Rahman also claimed that he was cornered within the party for speaking out over ideology and principles. Rahman's remarks have fuelled speculation about his possible switch to the Trinamool Congress (TMC).
Two days after resigning from the primary membership of CPI(M), youth leader Pratikur Rahman on Thursday praised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s social welfare programmes, including Lakshmir Bhandar, and her decision to approach the Supreme Court against alleged harassment of people through Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.
Rahman also claimed that he was cornered within the party for speaking out over ideology and principles. Rahman’s remarks have fuelled speculation about his possible switch to the Trinamool Congress (TMC).
“The party (CPI(M)) wrongly assessed social welfare programmes by CM Mamata Banerjee, like Lakshmir Bhandar, which not only helped poor and downtrodden people but also gave self confidence to the women of this state. Later, the party realised it and decided not to oppose such projects. Rather we will demand more money for this project. This proves how we distanced from aam-public,” Rahman said in an interview on Thursday.
“It is worth praising Mamata Banerjee’s move to fight against SIR and people’s harassment through it. TMC is miles ahead in the anti-SIR movement than CPI(M),” he added.
Rahman criticised CPI(M) state secretary Md. Salim, calling him “Gabbar Singh” and accused him of running the party with only a few leaders. “He (Salim) is conducting a party with few leaders.”
“He (Salim) has time to meet Humayun Kabir, a suspended TMC MLA who floated a new party, but no time to meet his own lower-level leaders,” he said.
Meanwhile, the CPI(M) state secretariat meeting was held on Wednesday, followed by a two-day meeting starting Thursday. The party state committee has decided not to take immediate action against Rahman and has chosen to take a “go slow” approach.
A state committee member said, “We will neither suspend nor expel him. It will be his call. Let’s see what decision he takes, and accordingly, we will announce our further decision about him.”
The member also said, “Pratikur’s image within the party is very fair. He is one of our youth icon’s, so we don’t want to make him hostile. He may join TMC or any other political party. Let him decide, then the party will take a call.”
According to CPI(M) sources, party senior leader and Left Front chairman Biman Bose called Rahman and spoke with him, though the content of their conversation was not disclosed.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More