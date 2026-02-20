Pratikur praises Mamata’s cash doles schemes, calls Md Salim ‘Gabbar Singh’

Two days after resigning from the primary membership of CPI(M), youth leader Pratikur Rahman on Thursday praised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s social welfare programmes, including Lakshmir Bhandar, and her decision to approach the Supreme Court against alleged harassment of people through Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

Rahman also claimed that he was cornered within the party for speaking out over ideology and principles. Rahman’s remarks have fuelled speculation about his possible switch to the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

“The party (CPI(M)) wrongly assessed social welfare programmes by CM Mamata Banerjee, like Lakshmir Bhandar, which not only helped poor and downtrodden people but also gave self confidence to the women of this state. Later, the party realised it and decided not to oppose such projects. Rather we will demand more money for this project. This proves how we distanced from aam-public,” Rahman said in an interview on Thursday.

“It is worth praising Mamata Banerjee’s move to fight against SIR and people’s harassment through it. TMC is miles ahead in the anti-SIR movement than CPI(M),” he added.