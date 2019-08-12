Prashant Kishor’s team interfering in govt work, giving orders to officials: BJP

The BJP on Sunday alleged that the team members of poll strategist Prashant Kishor, whom the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has hired, are interfering in the functioning of the state government and asking senior officials to take orders from them. The TMC and Kishor’s organisation, Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), denied the allegations.

Advertising

After the Lok Sabha polls this year, the TMC had roped in Kishor’s I-PAC to prepare the party’s strategy for 2021 Assembly polls. Recently party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a mass outreach programme, Didi Ke Bolo, which is the brainchild of Kishor and his team.

Citing media reports, BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha Sunday alleged that the team members of Kishor are visiting government offices and ordering officials what they should or should not do in the name of seeking feedback of the people.

“We have no problem if the TMC hires Kishor to seek advice. The TMC is a sinking ship and neither Kishor nor any other poll strategist would be able to save Mamata Banerjee. But they are interfering with the work of the government officials. This is alarming and unacceptable. How can a party politicise government functioning? This has to stop immediately,” Sinha said.

The TMC said the charges are baseless.

Advertising

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister and TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said the media reports and BJP’s allegations, both are baseless. “Nothing of this sort has happened. No one is interfering with the functioning of the government. The government is functioning on its own and our party is functioning on its own,” he said.

Besides launching a helpline number and website, the TMC has also unveiled a massive public outreach programme, under which over 1,000 party leaders will visit 10,000 villages over the next 100 days to understand the people’s problems and redress their grievances.